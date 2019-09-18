Greg Goodwin

Chief Technology Officer

Kiddie Academy

Greg Goodwin, chief technology officer with Kiddie Academy for the last two years, believes in using technology to make people’s lives better.

“I am a technologist, intently focused on delivering business value through innovation and human-centered technology solutions,” said Goodwin, who as been with the Abingdon-based provider of education-based child-care programs for children from age 6 weeks to 12 years old since 2014.

Goodwin has worked with the academy’s executive leadership team to start and grow a corporate social responsibility program at its more than 200 locations in 30 states and the District of Columbia. In 2018, the Academy awarded $25,000 in tuition scholarships across 10 Academy locations to celebrate reaching 25,000 enrolled students nationally.

The academy selected its scholarship recipients following a one-week Acts of Kindness campaign last summer that was designed to inspire the students to help others. The result was hundreds of photos and videos of acts of kindness posted by locations across the country.

Employees at the headquarters also participated in a community service day that week at Harford Family House, a nonprofit group in Aberdeen that provides transitional housing for homeless families.

“We will continue to build purpose and action around our ‘Community Begins Here’ mission,” Goodwin said. “I’ve found great joy delivering the positive impacts that technology can provide to improve the delivery of education and care to communities all over the country.”

Goodwin and his team also established a digital enrollment process to make it easier for families to enroll, and implemented tools to improve communication and collaboration between the corporate offices and its franchises.

Goodwin said his most significant accomplishment has been building a strong tech team. “We are working to revolutionize the technical landscape in the early childhood education industry by finding new ways to leverage technology to shape the lives of children and their families.”