Becky Peter | The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Rebecca “Becky” Peter was promoted to chief financial officer with The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, a nonprofit committed to providing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to gain independence.

Peter brings vast knowledge of state and federal audits, corporate finance, internal and external controls, forecasting and more. In her former role as controller for Incident Communication Solutions, She worked with the executive team to develop growth and strategic planning and was responsible for the finance department.

Previously, Peter served as the CFO of Health Integrity, the subsidiary company of Quality Health Strategies, located in Easton. Prior to her role at Health Integrity, she served as senior financial manager for an aeronautical engineering company, ARINC Inc., in Annapolis.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.