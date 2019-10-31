Quantcast

Appeals court reverses $1M judgment against former Harborplace owner

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 31, 2019

An appellate panel reversed a $1 million judgment awarded to Harborplace tenant Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., which had sued over sub-par conditions at the downtown retail pavilions. The Court of Special Appeals reversed the award in a reported opinion Thursday, finding the trial judge improperly applied an unjust enrichment theory after finding Bubba Gump had failed to adequately ...

