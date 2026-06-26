Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Home >Law >

Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, in Greenbelt, on June 26, 2026. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, in Greenbelt, on June 26, 2026. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Listen to this article

GREENBELT — , a former adviser for President Donald who has since become one of his fiercest critics, pleaded guilty in on Friday to mishandling and faces up to five years in prison.

“I’m sorry for it,” Bolton told U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang during the hearing.

Reuters previously reported that Bolton would plead guilty under a deal with prosecutors that included a range from no prison time to as many as five years behind bars, with the final sentence to be determined by a judge.

As part of the agreement, Bolton agreed to pay a $2.25 million fine. Bolton, 77, must make half that payment within five days of sentencing and the full payment within 90 days of sentencing.

He also committed to up to 100 hours of community service and to meet with intelligence and officials for a debriefing. Bolton will also forfeit his government pension.

Chuang scheduled sentencing for October 28.

Bolton is accused of sharing sensitive information with two relatives for possible use in a memoir he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders. Prosecutors said he shared more than 1,000 pages in the form of diary entries. He pleaded not guilty to 18 criminal charges last year.

The book detailed Bolton’s tenure as Trump’s national security adviser during his first term. In the book, Bolton described the president as unfit for office, sparking a public feud. But prosecutors said on Friday that no classified information was published in Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

Authorities said Bolton’s personal email was hacked by someone believed to be linked to Iran, which prosecutors reiterated on Friday.

Kelly O. Hayes, the U.S. attorney for the district of Maryland, told reporters after the hearing that that was exactly why it was dangerous to share classified information on personal accounts.

“He put our national security at grave risk,” she said of Bolton.

Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term in office, is one of several notable political opponents who have faced prosecution from Trump’s Justice Department, erasing longstanding norms that had separated law enforcement efforts from partisan considerations.

But unlike other cases brought against Trump critics, the Bolton investigation began before Trump returned to office in 2025 and had the backing of career federal prosecutors.

Reporting by Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Joseph Ax; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci.

This article has been updated.

Tags: Justice Department, greenbelt, classified documents, federal court, Trump, John Bolton, national security, criminal law, classified information, sentencing

Related Articles

Tags: classified information, John Bolton, criminal law, federal court, Justice Department, greenbelt, classified documents, sentencing, Trump, national security

Related Articles

Related Content

Montgomery County Circuit Court (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Woman injured during C-section gets $826K verdict in Montgomery County

A Montgomery County jury last week awarded an $825,646 verdict to a woman who was permanently injured during a […]

June 26, 2026

Gov. Wes Moore signs the Child Victims Act, which will make it easier for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue. (Madeleine O'Neill / The Daily Record)

Child Victims Act: Public schools immune from some claims, MD Supreme Court rules

Victims of child sexual abuse cannot sue public schools for abuse that occurred before mid-1971, the Maryland […]

June 25, 2026

House Minority Whip Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, and Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, speak before the floor session on on Jan. 20, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record.

Glock ban: MD Republicans call on DOJ to review

Maryland Republicans asked the Department of Justice to review legislation poised to ban the sale of Glock pis […]

June 25, 2026

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on June 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS)

Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

Prosecutors moved to drop a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein after his accuser said she did n […]

June 25, 2026

Guns on display in 2013 at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Supreme Court rules for challenge to Hawaii handgun limits

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with a gun-rights advocacy group and other challengers to a Hawaii law restrictin […]

June 25, 2026

11.04.14 BALTIMORE, MD- Exterior photo of the Ottobar. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Goodbye to ‘Goodbye Earl’: Baltimore’s Ottobar ordered to pay $18.5K over unlicensed songs by The…

Music companies were awarded more than $18,000 after Baltimore music venue Ottobar conceded liability for thre […]

June 25, 2026

Editors Picks

Montgomery County Circuit Court (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Woman injured during C-section gets $826K verdict in Montgomery County

26/6/2026
Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

UnitedHealth, CareFirst allowed midyear rate increases in MD but less than reque[...]

26/6/2026
Gov. Wes Moore signs the Child Victims Act, which will make it easier for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue. (Madeleine O'Neill / The Daily Record)

Child Victims Act: Public schools immune from some claims, MD Supreme Court rule[...]

25/6/2026
House Minority Whip Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, and Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, R-Frederick, speak before the floor session on on Jan. 20, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record.

Glock ban: MD Republicans call on DOJ to review

25/6/2026
11.04.14 BALTIMORE, MD- Exterior photo of the Ottobar. (The Daily Record/Maximilian Franz)

Goodbye to ‘Goodbye Earl’: Baltimore’s Ottobar ordered to pay [...]

25/6/2026

Commentary

More News

Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

UnitedHealth, CareFirst allowed midyear rate increases in MD but less than reque[...]

26/6/2026
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, in Greenbelt, on June 26, 2026. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified [...]

26/6/2026
Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on June 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS)

Harvey Weinstein averts fourth NY rape trial as prosecutors move to drop charge

25/6/2026
Guns on display in 2013 at FreeState Gun Range in Middle River. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record file photo)

Supreme Court rules for challenge to Hawaii handgun limits

25/6/2026
President Donald Trump signs the sweeping spending and tax legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," at the White House in Washington on July 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Judge blocks Trump administration’s new student loan restrictions

25/6/2026