Quantcast

UMES pilot program would not use SAT, ACT scores in admissions

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer November 5, 2019

In a year-long pilot program, the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore will not use standardized test scores as part of its admissions process. The university joins a growing number of institutions that are uncoupling admissions decisions from students' scores on the SAT and ACT examinations. The pilot program, which received preliminary approval from a University System ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo