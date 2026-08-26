Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge blocks Trump overhaul of funding for fair housing groups

Home >Real Estate >

Judge blocks Trump overhaul of funding for fair housing groups

Construction workers use wood and lumber to build residential homes in Irvine, California, on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Construction workers use wood and lumber to build residential homes in Irvine, California, on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Judge blocks Trump overhaul of funding for fair housing groups

Listen to this article

BOSTON – A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald ‘s administration from restructuring a federal grant program to redirect money away from over 100 organizations that had historically received funding to help prevent and investigate .

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston ruled that the had failed to provide a reasoned explanation for its decision to implement “sweeping changes” to a decades-old grant program run by the agency designed to combat housing discrimination.

did not respond to a request for comment.

The judge, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, said that had long recognized the need to provide funding for fair housing organizations to help support the work of HUD, which had funded them through multi-year .

Yet he said HUD in July upended that system of enforcing the by announcing it would not allocate any of its congressionally appropriated funding for the 2025 fiscal year to private enforcement initiatives or to multi-year grants issued through the Fair Housing Initiatives Program, which Congress created in 1987.

In the past, HUD would typically award over 100 grants ranging from $75,000 to $425,000, according to lawyers for several fair housing groups, including the National Fair Housing Alliance that sued over the changes in July.

HUD instead planned to use $46 million of the $56 million that Congress had appropriated for just five grants, $25 million of which would go to a law school. The remaining $10 million could go to a state or local agency.

“The effect of HUD’s restructure effectively bars the very housing organizations that have been effectuating FHIP’s mission year after year since its enactment,” Joun said.

The also sought to force grant recipients to sign onto unrelated conditions to receive funding, by imposing requirements that they not use any funding to support “gender ideology” or “illegal immigration.”

HUD had argued it had the discretion to impose those conditions and that the changes it was making to the grant program were part of a large-scale modernization effort designed to broaden participation.

But Joun said that “pithy description falls woefully short of the mark in both form and substance,” and that it was “hard to see how or where Defendants relied on relevant data in crafting these changes.”

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Aurora Ellis.

Tags: housing, Fair Housing Act, hud, Trump, Nonprofit, discrimination, Congress, grants, Trump administration, Civil Rights Law

Related Articles

Tags: Trump administration, grants, Civil Rights Law, Congress, hud, Fair Housing Act, housing, u.s. department of housing and urban development, Nonprofit, Trump

Related Articles

Related Content

IMG_8922

Redistricting referendum barred from MD ballots, judge rules

The Maryland State Board of Elections is barred from placing a ballot question to specify the terms of congres […]

August 26, 2026

A ballot drop box outside a public library, ahead of the midterm primary election, in Boston on Aug. 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

MD joins renewed challenge to Trump plans to restrict mail-in voting

A coalition of Democratic-led states, including Maryland, renewed their efforts to block the U.S. Postal Servi […]

August 26, 2026

IMG_8577

Moore rails against ‘mass deportation’ ICE operation in MD, VA

A two-week U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Maryland and Virginia has drawn the ire of Ma […]

August 26, 2026

A voter drops off their election ballots at a drive-through ballot drop box in San Diego, California, on June 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo)

US Postal Service issues rules to tighten mail-in voting if court gives OK

The U.S. Postal Service published a final rule to tighten requirements ‌for mail-in voting ahead of the Novemb […]

August 25, 2026

Portraits of the first and second couples hang near an entryway of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Kennedy Center finances deteriorated sharply after Trump name change

Ticket sales and fundraising collapsed after President Donald Trump’s name was added to the John F. Kennedy Ce […]

August 25, 2026

Four of the eight yurts at the new Savage Highlands State Park will be available to rent through October, after which they will likely close for the season and reopen in 2027. (Photo by Christine Condon/Maryland Matters)

Yurts, campsites open for reservation at new Western MD state park

This Friday, the gates will officially open at Maryland’s newest state park, Savage Highlands, unlocking some […]

August 25, 2026

Editors Picks

The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration)

How are MD attorneys using AI in practices?

27/8/2026
Salvage crews remove debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Fort McHenry channel on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Bobby Petty, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District)

Key Bridge collapse: Most claims by Baltimore City, County dismissed

26/8/2026
IMG_8922

Redistricting referendum barred from MD ballots, judge rules

26/8/2026
Claude AI app logo on smartphone (Depositphotos)

5 ways malpractice insurers say law firms can reduce AI risk

26/8/2026
Wooden judges gavel and laptop on the brown wooden background by Depositphotos

AI hasn’t triggered flood of legal malpractice claims, but insurers watchi[...]

25/8/2026

Commentary

More News

President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. The rioters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Lawyers gear up as Trump administration threatens election officials with arrest

26/8/2026
A woman shops for fruit in a store in New York City on Feb. 12, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Inflation remains sticky in July; Q2 GDP growth unrevised at 1.5%

26/8/2026
Construction workers use wood and lumber to build residential homes in Irvine, California, on March 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Judge blocks Trump overhaul of funding for fair housing groups

26/8/2026
The newly added lettering for President Donald Trump's name is displayed at the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a day after its board announced it would rename the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington on Dec. 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump administration defends Kennedy Center renaming plan, warns of demolition r[...]

25/8/2026
A voter drops off their election ballots at a drive-through ballot drop box in San Diego, California, on June 2, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File photo)

US Postal Service issues rules to tighten mail-in voting if court gives OK

25/8/2026