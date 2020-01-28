Rebecca Fischer | Mueller Associates

Rebecca Fischer, PE, LEED AP BD+C was promoted to project manager with Mueller Associates.

Fischer, who has been with Mueller since 2004, is a mechanical engineer who has played a key role in several of the firm’s major projects in museums, higher education, government and corporate buildings, and historic preservation.

She is also active in the Baltimore chapter of ASHRAE and has volunteered with the Maryland Engineering Challenge at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

