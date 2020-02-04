Cristen Sargent | Md. Legal Aid

Cristen Sargent has been promoted from staff attorney to supervising attorney at Maryland Legal Aid’s Montgomery County office in Rockville.

Sargent received her undergraduate degree from Hamilton College and her law degree and graduate degree in social work from Washington University of St. Louis.

Before joining MLA, she was a senior staff attorney at the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Assistance Foundation in Mount Vernon, Illinois, and as a child advocacy attorney for Voices for Children in St. Louis.

