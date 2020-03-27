Quantcast

Md. School for the Blind to operate free day care for first responders, essential personnel

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, The Maryland School for the Blind (MSB) will open a day care center to provide child care services to Maryland’s first responders and essential personnel beginning March 30. MSB’s Pre-School and Early Learning Center, at the school’s campus at 3501 Taylor Ave. in northeast Baltimore, will be used for the day ...

