Weinberg Foundation to give $4M in emergency grants to nonprofits

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2020

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation Friday announced $4 million in emergency grant funding as its initial response to the developing COVID-19 public health crisis. The emergency grants will support current grantees that are providing vital services within their communities while facing severe operational challenges as a result of this pandemic. The $4 million includes $2.57 million in ...

