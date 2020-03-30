Quantcast

M&T contributes $100K to Baltimore City Public Schools’ fund

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2020

M&T Bank, which operates more than 150 branches in Maryland, is contributing $100,000 to the Baltimore City Public Schools’ Fund for Educational Excellence to help feed the city’s students and their family members directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. M&T, one of the region’s largest corporate givers, joins several Baltimore-area businesses that have given ...

