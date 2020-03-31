Under Armour produces masks to battle COVID-19

Under Armour said Tuesday it’s manufacturing face masks, shields and specialized fanny packs to help protect health care workers at the University of Maryland Medical System responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel brand said it plans to provide masks to regional health regional care organizations LifeBridge Health and is discussing providing supplies to Johns Hopkins Medicine and MedStar Health.

The company said it has the capacity to make up to 100,000 masks a week.

“When the call came in from our local medical providers for more masks, gowns and supply kits, we just went straight to work,” Randy Harward, senior vice president of Advanced Material and Manufacturing Innovation at Under Armour, said in a statement. “More than 50 Under Armour teammates from materials scientists to footwear and apparel designers from laboratories in Baltimore and Portland quickly came together in search of solutions.”

Under Armour employees working on the project focused on designing protective masks for quick production at scale. Under Armour is using Lighthouse, the firm’s innovation hub in Baltimore, to produce masks.

A knife cutter at the lab is cutting nearly 100 pieces of fabric simultaneously to speed output. Under Armour employees and hospitals then fold and distribute the masks.

Health care workers throughout the nation continue to deal with shortages of protective gear as the new coronavirus spreads in the U.S.

There are currently 1,413 confirmed cases of the disease in Maryland up from the three confirmed cases at the start of March.

“We are incredibly grateful for Under Armour’s investment in our health care workers, patients, and each Marylander working hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Their willingness and ability to immediately pivot their manufacturing focus to help meet our personal protective equipment needs will save lives” Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, said in a statement.