Brandon Scott’s primary victory another step in a meteoric rise

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 10, 2020

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott declared himself the Democratic Party's mayoral nominee after a dramatic comeback, but his narrow lead faces a potential recount and legal challenges. Scott's campaign sent a message  proclaiming the 36-year-old lawmaker the victor Tuesday night. Unofficial results from the Board of Elections show Scott leading former Mayor Sheila Dixon by ...

