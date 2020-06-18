Quantcast

T. Rowe price commits $2M to support fight against racial injustice

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2020

T. Rowe Price and its foundation announced Thursday a $2 million commitment to organizations working to fight racial injustice. The donation is a continuation of the firm’s commitment to racial equity, which became a stronger focus following the 2015 Baltimore unrest resulting from the death of Freddie Gray. The Foundation will work closely with an advisory committee that ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo