Anthony J. May

Associate

Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP

Originally from Ohio, Anthony J. May moved to Baltimore to become a lawyer. He decided to stay in Charm City to make a difference.

“I had this sense of pride and sense of home instilled in me when I first moved to Baltimore,” he said. “I thought (the city) was very welcoming and I felt it was my duty to stick around and try to do what I could to reduce inequities and do the most I could to help foster change in a city I have grown to love.”

The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law graduate grew up watching “Perry Mason” and “Matlock” at his grandparents’ house. The television dramas “always made me want to be in a courtroom and want to do something worthwhile,” he said.

As an associate at Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP since 2017, May handles civil rights and litigation matters. He was drawn to these areas as a way to use his profession to make a difference in others’ lives. “I represent people who deserve and need somebody to represent them and speak on their behalf,” he said. “They have these amazing, incredible stories and without lawyers, they just aren’t heard. It is an absolute pleasure for me to be able to represent them and stand up and be the microphone that they need.”

Named a Francis D. Murnaghan Jr. Appellate Advocacy Fellow from 2016 to 2017, May later joined the board in 2018 and remains an active voice. “The work that they do is incredible and I really do think it makes a huge difference,” he said.

