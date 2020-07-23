Marguerita Cheng

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment?

Launching my independent financial planning and investment advisory practice with young children. In addition to my caregiving responsibilities for my children and father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, I helped clients navigate the global financial crisis and advance the financial advisory profession. I am most proud of my commitment to helping underrepresented populations prepare for CFP certification and expand the definition of wealth.

Please share about your commitment to mentoring and the impact it has had on your life.

We all have time, treasure and talents to positively impact the lives of others. I coached Girls on the Run for five seasons in Montgomery County. Their mission resonates with me because we help girls increase self-confidence, develop healthy relationships, and feel good about themselves, inside and out.