Quantcast

ROBERT J. MULLEN, JR. v. CAPITAL HOLDINGS 200, LLC., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020

Contracts -- Breach -- Statute of limitations Appellant Robert S. Mullen, Jr. appeals the decision of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County dismissing his breach of contract and fraud claims and other counts in his complaint against the appellees. Ruling on summary judgment, the court held that Mullen’s action was barred by a release and the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo