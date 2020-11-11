Quantcast

Baltimore Police ID man killed after shooting at officers

By: Associated Press November 11, 2020

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have identified a man fatally shot by a plainclothes officer who said the man fired at him first, unprovoked, wounding him in the thigh. Rodney Eubanks, 25, was shot and killed Monday after police said he wounded Det. Brandon Bolt, a member of the department since 2013, news outlets reported. Commissioner Michael Harrison ...

