Removed Anne Arundel orphans’ court judge thanks supporters after apparent primary loss

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Marc Knapp thanked the 13,000-plus voters who supported his bid to return to the Anne Arundel County Orphans’ Court, but his removal from the position by the Maryland Supreme Court this month appears to have sunk his primary campaign.

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, with all precincts reporting and over 20,000 mail-in ballots counted, Knapp had received about 16% of the Democratic primary vote, compared to 33% by incumbent Stacey Scott, 27% from Loni Moyer and 22% from Matt O’Connell, according to unofficial returns from the Maryland State Board of Elections.

In a website update, Knapp wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to the 13,403 people who voted for me.”

Four Democrats and three Republicans ran for three spots on the bench. Three members from each party will compete for three seats in the November general election.

The Republicans are Maureen Carr-York, Tony McConkey and Alan Rzepkowski.

Despite a conflict that resulted in disciplinary proceedings against him and fellow judge Vickie Gipson, Knapp was running to keep his seat on the county’s three-judge probate court. Gipson did not seek reelection.

He was eligible to run even though he was removed by the Maryland Supreme Court earlier this month. The Maryland General Assembly considered a bill that would prevent judges from running again if they’ve been removed from office but did not pass it.

Knapp and Gipson, the court’s chief judge, began clashing shortly into his tenure in early 2023. They argued in the judges’ chambers and on the bench; a disciplinary commission said their shouting could be heard throughout the building that houses both their court and the Office of the Register of Wills.

Gipson prevented Knapp, who openly disrespected her intellect, from writing dissents. Saying she feared for her safety, Gipson obtained a temporary peace order, had security personnel stationed in the judges’ chamber and twice called police to the court when Knapp didn’t do what she asked.

In one instance, body-camera footage showed Knapp deleting recordings from his phone after an officer asked to see it. He faced criminal wiretapping charges for recording his colleagues without their consent and for deleting recordings in front of police, but the charges were dropped.

The state Supreme Court has not taken final action in Gipson’s case.

The conflict and the disciplinary proceedings have caused some to call for the abolition of orphans’ courts.

In most jurisdictions, orphans’ court judges are not required to have a law degree, and two judges are required to hear cases. Three jurisdictions — Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County — require judges to be attorneys licensed in Maryland and allow a single judge to hear a case. Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties do not have separate orphans’ courts; judges on their circuit courts handle probate matters.