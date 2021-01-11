Quantcast

Frosh panel seeks right to counsel in evictions, end to body attachments

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 11, 2021

A task force created by Maryland’s attorney general urged the General Assembly Monday to provide a right to counsel for low-income tenants in eviction proceedings and outlaw the courts’ statutory authority to order the arrest and possible jailing of people who fail to comply with court-ordered debt payments. The COVID-19 virus has “laid bare the fault ...

