Billy Robbins | Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. announced Billy Robbins was promoted to vice president & general manager of WBFF-TV (FOX and MyNet) in Baltimore.

Robbins will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to WNUV-TV, the company’s CW affiliate in Baltimore, and report into Bill Fanshawe, senior vice president and group manager.

Robbins joined Sinclair 17 years ago as general sales manager for the company’s Baltimore stations. He has been station manager for the past two years, where his responsibilities included oversight of sales, station operations, promotions, engineering, community affairs and business department. Prior to that he was director of sales.

Robbins holds a Bachelor of Arts in marketing management from Baruch College in New York City.

