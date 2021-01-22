Quantcast

Prosecutor: Maryland man threatened IRS building, Pelosi

By: Associated Press January 22, 2021

COLUMBIA — A Maryland man was arrested and accused of threatening to blow up a federal building and kill elected officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. A press release from the agency said Cody Wolf Gideon Mohr, 27, was charged Wednesday with making internet threats to destroy a building by use of explosive. A ...

