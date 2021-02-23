Dr. Robert S. Grossman | Tydings

Tydings welcomes Robert S. Grossman, M.D. as counsel in its litigation department and health care practice group.

Grossman will focus his practice on representing health care providers. He is a board-certified internal medicine physician and he has a wide-ranging background in health care, which includes chief medical officer of health plans; chair of a credentialing, quality improvement, and utilization management committees; leadership of medical education programs for medical residents and students; and practicing physician in both private practice and administrative roles for medical groups and HMOs.

He graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law, summa cum laude, where he worked in the school’s civil advocacy clinic, interned for the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, and clerked for the Maryland Office of the Attorney General (health occupations prosecution and litigation division).

