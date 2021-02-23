Quantcast

What’s next for the struggling U.S. Postal Service?

By: Capital News Service Jennifer Mandato February 23, 2021

Almost two months into the new year, the U.S. Postal Service is still juggling massive delays, budget issues and operational challenges, compounded by the many obstacles of 2020. Under fire from congressional critics and the general public, Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy was defensive at a Feb. 9 meeting of the Postal Service’s Board of ...

