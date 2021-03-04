Quantcast

JUAN CARLOS TERRONES ROJAS, et al. v. F.R. GENERAL CONTRACTORS, INC., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2021

Civil litigation -- Maryland Wage and Hour Law -- Class certification This is an appeal from a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in favor of appellees. Appellants timely appealed and present the following questions for our review: 1. Did the Circuit Court err in granting appellees’ motion for judgment at the close ...

