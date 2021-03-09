Brian Bucci, Novin Zarringhalam and Donna Coursey | Howard Bank

Howard Bank , announced three new hires to expand business banking services at its Annapolis and Ellicott City branches.

Brian Bucci was hired as a senior commercial banking officer focusing on middle market commercial banking in Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince George’s County.

Additionally, two business development officers were hired; Novin Zarringhalam will serve Ellicott City and the surrounding areas and Donna Coursey will serve Annapolis and the surrounding areas.

Bucci has more than three decades of banking experience and was at Fulton Bank before joining Howard Bank. He is looking forward to facilitating Howard Bank’s excellent reputation and approach to client relationships.

Prior to joining Howard Bank, Zarringhalam worked at SunTrust Bank—climbing her way up as an assistant branch manager to vice president branch manager, and then to vice president premier banker. She is excited to serve at a community-centric institution that provides services customized to individual client needs.

Before joining Howard Bank, Coursey worked in vice president roles at Queenstown Bank and Sandy Spring Bank. She has a passion for building relationships with clients, which is fitting with Howard Bank’s buinsess model. Outside of work, she is involved with the South Anne Arundel Rotary Club, specifically aiding its hunger initiative, Bountiful Backpack Program.

