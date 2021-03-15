Quantcast

Md. high court upholds Baltimore’s billboard tax

Judges reject First Amendment challenge

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 15, 2021

Baltimore’s tax on commercial billboard operators does not violate their constitutional right to free speech in the advertisements and messages they post, Maryland’s top court ruled Monday in upholding the city’s charge. In its 6-1 decision, the Court of Appeals said the city’s uniform tax ordinance passes First Amendment muster because it does not discriminate based ...

