MAURICE SIMPSON JR.

State Government Affairs Manager

Exelon Corporation

As state government affairs manager at Exelon Corporation, Maurice Simpson Jr. manages advocacy for clean, carbon-free energy policy.

In the wake of racial tensions amid the death of George Floyd, Simpson was appointed to a racial and social equity policy working group. In his position, he aims to identify opportunities for Exelon and employees to engage in policy issues.

These issues include protecting civil rights, improving voting access and other social causes. His work, he says, helped reform how the company operates its political action committees.

“I’m passionate about helping others and doing the most good,” Simpson said. “Passion is what led me to a career in politics and advocacy. It’s what keeps me fighting for what I believe in. Following my passion is my key to success.”

Before joining Exelon, Simpson served as a legislative and intergovernmental affairs staff member with the Prince George’s County Council. In his free time, Simpson volunteers with Doberman Assistance, Rescue and Education, a Maryland-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned Dobermans.

He is also passionate about raising the minimum wage, equal funding for historically Black colleges and universities, climate change and reforming juvenile justice. Simpson is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, where he majored in political science and obtained his law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

“My achievements are not just about me; they are about the people who look like me and that come from communities like mine,” he said. “I believe my achievements give me a platform to send the message to those who attend their neighborhood public school, an HBCU and their local law school, that they too can compete with everyone else and succeed.”