Hugh Grunden

President & CEO

Easton Utilities

As the leader of a municipally owned and operated utility company, Hugh Grunden, P.E. is involved in the community and more directly available to customers — he has even reported instances of some people calling him up if their power or a street light goes out.

Working at Easton Utilities since 1983 and president and CEO since 1994, Grunden provides strategic direction to multiple divisions and is responsible for the overall operations to provide safe, reliable utility and communication services to more than 10,500 customers.

“Just because you live in a rural area doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have the same access to technology you do in an urban area,” Grunden told The Daily Record in 2010. “That just didn’t make sense to us, so we made the investments necessary to provide to the residents of Easton.”

He also serves in an advisory role for M&T Bank and The Country School. In addition, Grunden was appointed to the Governor’s Task Force for Rural Internet, Broadband and Cellular Service.

Easton operates with a commitment to excellence and obvious distinction and operates with the utmost integrity. Its Easton Sustainability Campus includes 204 solar array panels and 16 acres of pollinator habitat.

The Town of Easton and Easton Utilities also recently replaced traffic lights and street lights with LED bulbs, through a grant from the Maryland Energy Administration.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the American Public Power Association, which honored him in June with its top award, the Alex Radin Distinguished Service Award.

The Easton community also recognized Grunden for his contribution to public power and honored him with the Community Impact Award in 2018.

Grunden earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, a Master’s of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University and is a registered professional engineer in Maryland.

“Just because you live in a rural area doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have the same access to technology you do in an urban area.”