R. Alexander Carlson | Waranch & Brown

Waranch & Brown, LLC has expanded its trial team with the hire of R. Alexander Carlson as a new trial attorney of the firm. The hiring took effect Jan. 10.

Carlson will develop his practice representing Maryland’s professional insurance carriers, physicians and hospitals at trial, defending against claims of medical malpractice in professional licensing and guardianship matters.

Prior to joining Waranch & Brown, Carlson served as an Assistant State’s Attorney with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. With that office, he tried cases in the District and Circuit Courts of Maryland, which included successfully prosecuting armed robbery, burglary, domestic assault, and murder in the first-degree cases.

Carlson received his law degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Maryland Francis King Carrey School of Law. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.