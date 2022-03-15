FEATURED MOVER | Tim Regan, Paul’s Place

Paul’s Place announced Tim Regan will lead the nonprofit organization as its new executive director, effective Monday.

Regan, who was most recently the executive director of FoodWorks, the workforce development program and social enterprise of the Maryland Food Bank, joins the organization following a six-month search to replace William “Bill” McLennan, who announced his retirement in 2021.

In joining Paul’s Place, Regan will oversee the more than two dozen services and programs the organization offers to low-income individuals and families in the Washington Village/Pigtown community of Baltimore, including its newest endeavor, Groundwork Kitchen, a restaurant and catering business that houses a culinary arts workforce development program. In addition, he will work to expand programming and partnerships with other organizations as the nonprofit continues its mission to improve the quality of life in the Southwest Baltimore communities.

ABOUT TIM REGAN

Resides in:

Federal Hill in Baltimore

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service, Georgetown University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Chef – I love to cook.

Recent vacation:

My wife and I just spent a week in Costa Rica. It was fantastic – rain forest, volcano hike, whitewater rafting and beach time. It was great to finally travel outside the country again after nearly two years!

When I want to relax, I ..

I cycle. 150 miles per week. 2021 total mileage was just over 6,000 miles!

Favorite book:

“Angle of Repose,” by Wallace Stegner.

Favorite quotation:

“The fear of not looking good is one of the greatest enemies of learning. To learn, we need to acknowledge that there is something we don’t know and to perform activities we’re not good at.” — Peter Senge