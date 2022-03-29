Alexandria K. Montanio | Gordon Feinblatt

As a demonstration of its ongoing committment to corporate social responsiblity, Gordon Feinblatt LLC announced that Alexandria K. Montanio will become the firm’s director of corporate social responsiblity.

Montanio has been serving as the firm’s part-time CSR administrator since 2019 in addition to her full-time responsibilities as an associate with its health care and EMERGE teams.

While most of her time will be focused on the firm’s CSR efforts, Montanio will continue to provide some legal services as counsel to the firm’s clients as part of the its health care, litigation and EMERGE practice groups.

In her role as CSR director, Montanio is overseeing firm’s diversity, equity, inclusion, community engagement and sustainability efforts. Among her responsibilities are establishing and developing community partnerships, coordinating programing and speakers, supporting pro bono and other volunteer opportunities and representing the firm in various philanthropic groups.

As counsel, she is continuing to analyze health care laws and their impacts on providers, physician groups and hospitals in the health care industry and help clients navigate the litigation process and negotiate disputes.