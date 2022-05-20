ERIC BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Plea agreement
This appeal involves an oral plea agreement on carjacking charges entered into by Eric Brown, appellant, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. He was sentenced to twenty-five years on the first charge with all but seven years suspended with four years’ probation, and to a consecutive twenty-five years on the second charge, all of which was suspended with “the same four years’ probation.”
