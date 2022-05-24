Steve Arbaugh | SECU

Steve Arbaugh, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer at SECU, Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, was named 2022 Professional of the Year by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Finance Council.

The Professional of the Year Award honors an individual who exemplifies excellence in credit union financial management. The award recognizes individuals who consistently excel for the benefit of their employer and the advancement of the credit union movement.

Prior to joining SECU in 2008, Arbaugh spent 30 years in commercial banking during which he developed leadership skills in strategic planning, enterprise risk management, asset and liability management, mergers and acquisitions, investment and derivative portfolio management, and organizational change management.

Arbaugh is heavily involved in the credit union community, serving as past Chairman of the CUNA Finance Council where he also served as Chairman of the Membership and Regulatory Committees, and on the CUNA Finance Council’s Executive Committee. Notably, he co-founded the MD|DC Credit Union Association’s CFO Roundtable, which gathers CFOs from Maryland, D.C. and surrounding states to share ideas and discuss challenges in maintaining the safety and soundness of their respective financial institutions.

A Maryland native, Arbaugh is also passionate about teaching financial literacy to adults and children across the state, serving as previous Chairman of the Maryland Council on Economic Education and on the Board of the Maryland Coalition for Financial Literacy. As a past Treasurer on the Board of the Credit Union Foundation of MD|DC, he assisted in providing resources to credit unions and the communities they serve with an emphasis on financial literacy, small credit union support, leadership development and education.