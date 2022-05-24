Susan Francis | MVLS

Susan Francis, executive director of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), was given the Women’s Law Center of Maryland’s 50th Anniversary Foundation of the Future Award during a ceremony at Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover.

The ceremony showcased Francis’ leadership within the civil legal services community and her unwavering commitment to provide access to justice for all Marylanders. Other award recipients included Mary Ellen Barbera, the retired chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals and Adrienne A. Jones, Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates.