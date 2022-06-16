Fort Washington Medical Center to bring health seminar to Baysox stadium

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and Stryker are bringing health education to Bowie through a seminar at the Bowie Baysox’s stadium.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Rhamee Badr, MD will discuss the latest technological developments in hip and knee replacement, including the use of Mako SmartRobotics, on June 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

In clinical studies, using SmartRobotics has demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for potentially addictive pain medicines, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion, and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

Lunch will be provided at the event and each person in attendance will receive one undated ticket voucher to be used for a future game during the 2022 MiLB regular season.

For more information about the seminar and to register, go to Stryker.link/BowieBaysox.