Schaun Champion | Baltimore Beat

Baltimore artist and photographer Schaun Champion has joined the Black-led, Black controlled nonprofit newspaper Baltimore Beat as its new director of photography.

Champion is a gifted photographer whose work has been featured in BUST, The New York Times, People, Baltimore Magazine, BmoreArt and many other outlets.

In her role as director of photography, Champion is responsible for cultivating a unique look for Baltimore Beat’s photography that will catch readers’ attention and bring a more empathetic photographic approach to the city and its residents. Champion’s thoughtful work and attention to detail ensures that Baltimore Beat’s visuals are just as important as the written word when it comes to telling and preserving Black Baltimore’s stories.

Champion says that she sees the role as an opportunity to guarantee that a place exists for future photographers to learn and grow. It’s also an opportunity for journalists to expand the way they view photography.

A native of Baltimore, Champion has been working as a photographer for 10 years. In 2021, she was awarded the Baltimore Black-led Solidarity Fund Grant. In 2020, she won Baltimore Magazine’s Best of Baltimore award for Photography and was awarded the Unvael BIPOC Artist & Poet Grant and Awesome Baltimore grant.