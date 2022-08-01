David S. Coaxum | Gordon Feinblatt

David S. Coaxum has joined the family law and litigation teams at Gordon Feinblatt LLC as a member.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in the negotiation, settlement and litigation of complex domestic matters.

He has experience navigating difficult and high-profile matters that present significant legal, business, and reputational risks. His deep and vast experience includes complex asset and property distribution, complex separation agreements, alimony and child custody and access issues.

David is the immediate past chair of the Howard County Bar Association and has recently been appointed to Maryland’s Attorney Grievance Commission, the commission that ensures Maryland lawyers adhere to their professional responsibilities.

He is admitted to the bars of Maryland and District of Columbia.

He is a graduate of the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and Howard University.