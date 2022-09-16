Igaming company Leadstar Media gains approval to operate in Md.

IGaming affiliate company Leadstar Media Friday was granted authorization to operate in the state of Maryland after being approved as a registered vendor by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

Leadstar will be added to Maryland’s approved vendors list within a week of approval. The decision allows the company to promote operators coming to Maryland, as sports betting goes live in the state.

Maryland is moving toward launching online sports betting in the coming months and many major operators have submitted applications to go live themselves. Leadstar will now be able to offer Maryland sports bettors in-depth reviews and exclusive offers from sports betting sites through the several US products they operate, including SportsbooksOnline.com and UnitedGamblers.com.

Leadstar Media is operational in dozens of countries around the world, but sees the United States as a key part of its global strategy moving forward.

With the recent launch of Kansas sports betting and the decision of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, Leadstar Media is now active in 17 states.