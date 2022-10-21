The Daily Record announces 2022 Icon Honors winners

The Daily Record has announced the 2022 winners of the Icon Honors. They will be celebrated during a celebration event on Dec. 12 at The Center Club in Baltimore.

“This year’s Icon Honors recipients exhibit an impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision. What they focus their attention on really matters, and what they say is important,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Their commitment to the community and to mentoring the next generation is exemplary. We at The Daily Record are proud to honor their accomplishments and congratulate them on their successful careers.”

Established in 2017, Icon Honors recognizes Maryland business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside their fields. The honorees have moved their businesses and the state of Maryland forward by growing jobs and making a difference in the community.

To be eligible for Icon Honors, honorees must have a long-standing commitment to the Maryland business community. Honorees must also have a sustained commitment to community service and mentoring. They may be in the workforce or retired and must hold or have held senior management-level positions with significant authority in decision-making for their organization. The winners were selected by the editors of The Daily Record.

For more information on the winners and the event, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/icon-honors/.

Winners will be honored Dec. 12 at The Center Club in Baltimore. Attendance is limited to winners and sponsors, and if space allows a limited number of individual tickets will be available. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Dec. 13 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

Celebration sponsors include Epsilon Registration and Towson University.