Foxtrot Market to open first Maryland location

Foxtrot Market Thursday announced it will open its fifth location and first in Maryland Nov. 18 at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.).

The store plans an all-day grand opening celebration, ending with a event from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring live music, food and drinks.

The company opened its first location in Washington in 2021. It also operates locations in Dupont (1601 Connecticut Ave., NW), Mount Vernon Triangle (650 Massachusetts Ave.), Georgetown (1267 Wisconsin Ave.) and Old Town Alexandria (701 King Street). The brand has 22 locations across Chicago, Washington and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall.