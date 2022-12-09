Trulieve to launch Khalifa Kush cannabis products in Md.

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Friday announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve-branded Maryland retail locations.

This statewide exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Trulieve will host pop-up events Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. where customers will have a chance to receive Khalifa Kush branded swag at dispensaries in Halethorpe, Rockville and Lutherville.

As part of the product launch, Trulieve and Khalifa Kush will host an exclusive celebration on Dec. 15 at Overhills Mansion. The event will include music by DJ Tiara Laniece, exclusive giveaways, food, photo booths and more. Attendees must secure a ticket to receive Khalifa Kush gift bag with branded swag and raffle tickets for VIP items. Customers can reserve their spot at this event by visiting a Maryland Trulieve location to RSVP until Dec.13.

Khalifa Kush products will also be available in Trulieve owned and operated locations in Florida, Arizona and Pennsylvania starting Dec. 12.