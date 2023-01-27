Charles Kelly, Joelle Hash and Amber Askew | APGFCU

APG Federal Credit Union promoted Charles Kelly to executive vice president, Joelle Hash to chief operations officer and Amber Askew to chief financial officer.

In his new role as the third executive vice president in the 85-year history of APGFCU, Kelly will report to President/CEO Don W. Lewis and lead the areas of finance, lending, marketing and operations. Kelly joined the credit union in 2017 after nearly 15 years as a senior audit manager with CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP. He recently led the credit union’s field of membership expansion project into Baltimore County and Baltimore City, as well as the adoption of mandatory new accounting guidance, the Current Expected Credit Loss model.

Hash will retain leadership of the member service and operations areas in her new role as chief operations officer. Since joining the credit union as a teller over 30 years ago, Hash has progressed through various leadership positions. In February 2022, her responsibilities expanded to include card services, loan services and support services. With her wealth of operational knowledge, Hash will continue to focus on the member experience to ensure APGFCU provides quality service that exceeds its members’ expectations.

Askew joined APGFCU in 2015 as the vice president of accounting/controller. Prior to joining the credit union, she was an audit manager for CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, in Baltimore. Askew had recently been promoted to senior vice president for accounting and quality assurance for APGFCU, and helped to implement the CECL model accounting guidance. In her new role as chief financial officer, Askew will lead APGFCU’s accounting, compliance and financial analysis and reporting efforts.