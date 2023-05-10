UMD Smith launching Doctor of Business Administration program

the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is launching a new Doctor of Business Administration program. (File photo)

Applications are open for the new Doctor of Business Administration program at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, school officials announced Wednesday.

The program is designed for working professionals to elevate their careers as leaders in business organizations and government agencies that utilize cutting-edge technologies and business analytics to drive growth and innovation.

The practitioner-oriented curriculum covers business strategies, research methodologies, analytics, legal and ethical issues in digital economy and big data management – all within a 3-year program designed with flexibility.

The 54-credit-program’s areas of specialization are information systems and marketing.

The information systems track will engage students with state-of-the-art research tools and techniques in AI, machine learning and predictive analytics and causal Inference from large-scale data.

The marketing track curriculum covers topics including marketing analytics, digital-marketing, e-commerce and retail management, social media strategies, customer relationship management, brand and product management, advertising and marketing communications, new product development and innovations.

Smith’s DBA program further accommodates working professionals with flexible course offerings during weekday evenings and weekends.