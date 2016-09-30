More than 15,000 Wells Fargo accounts in Md. may have been unauthorized

An independent review of more than 93 million Wells Fargo credit card and deposit accounts has determined that more than 15,000 accounts in Maryland may have been unauthorized, a practice that has been found across the country and has put the largest bank in the United States under intense scrutiny.

Wells Fargo worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate 93.5 million credit card and deposit accounts nationwide, of which 2 million were flagged for potentially being unauthorized. Of those accounts, 115,000 were found to have fees associated with them.

Of the 15,391 Wells Fargo accounts in Maryland that were flagged as unauthorized, 524 incurred fees, such as late payment or overdraft fees. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman added that some of the flagged accounts may have been false positives in instances where a customer signed up for a credit card but never activated it. Customers that incurred such fees were given a $25 refund on average. There are about 1.36 million deposit account and credit card holders in Maryland.

“Even if one customer received a product they did not request, it is unacceptable and contrary to our culture of doing what’s right for customers. We regret and take full responsibility for the incidents in which customers received a product they did not request,” the bank said in a statement Friday.

Wells Fargo is the fifth-largest bank in Maryland, with a 7.5 percent market share and $9.6 million in deposits. The bank has 86 retail stores and just over 4,000 employees in the state, making Maryland a middle-of-the-road market for the bank compared to other states.

Earlier this month, San Francisco-based bank agreed to pay a $185 million fine for allegedly opening more than 2 million unauthorized accounts to meet sales goals. That fine included $100 million to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the largest payment in the agency’s five-year history. Some 5,300 employees were fired amid those revelations.

The also bank’s board determined that CEO John Stumpf will give up $41 million in unvested equity awards and his salary during the investigation, widely considered one of the harshest punishments against the head of a financial institution. Wells Fargo’s former head of community banking Carrie Tolstedt, who allegedly oversaw the banking practices, will also forfeit $19 million in unvested equity awards.

Wells Fargo has announced that it is eliminating product sales goals in retail banking effective Oct. 1.

This story will be updated.

