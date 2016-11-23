University of Baltimore School of Law hosts Pro Bono Connection

The University of Baltimore School of Law hosted the Pro Bono Connection Oct. 19 as part of National Celebration of Pro Bono Month.

The program encompassed four substantive training seminars for volunteer lawyers and law students followed by a pro bono opportunities fair and reception with legal services providers showcasing their services.

Close to 100 lawyers, law students, paralegals, and non-attorney support staff interested in learning about volunteer opportunities attended the event. The Connection was sponsored by the Maryland State Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, Paladin, University of Baltimore School of Law, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland.

