University of Baltimore School of Law hosts Pro Bono Connection

The University of Baltimore School of Law hosted the Pro Bono Connection Oct. 19 as part of National Celebration of Pro Bono Month.
The program encompassed four substantive training seminars for volunteer lawyers and law students followed by a pro bono opportunities fair and reception with legal services providers showcasing their services.
Close to 100 lawyers, law students, paralegals, and non-attorney support staff interested in learning about volunteer opportunities attended the event. The Connection was sponsored by the Maryland State Bar Association Young Lawyers Section, Paladin, University of Baltimore School of Law, University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland.
From left, Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland representatives Dean Fleyzor , an attorney with PBRC’s consumer protection project; Sharon Goldsmith, executive director of the PBRC; Elizabeth Grove, an executive assistant; Margaret Henn, a PBRC home preservation project manager; Annie Speedie, director of programming; Sydney Dunning, a home preservation project attorney; Jaci Jones, a member of the PBRC marketing and communications team; Catherine Hulme, unaccompanied children pro bono project manager; Kiki Rist, a home preservation project coordinator; Kiah Pierre, trainings and records manager; Dana Busgang, a project coordinator; Joe Dyer, the PBRC board president; and Dave Pantzer, a PBRC board member and a web content coordinator with the People’s Law Library, attended the Oct. 19 Pro Bono Connection. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
Charlotte Clarke, second from left, and Christina Ochoa talk with attendees as they staff The Saint Ambrose Housing Center table at the Oct. 19 Pro Bono Connection event. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
A group of University of Baltimore Law Students enjoy some refreshments during the Oct. 19 Pro Bono Connection event. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
University of Baltimore School of Law Dean Ronald Weich, left, takes time out for a photo with Sharon Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland during the Oct. 19 Pro Bono Connection. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
Elizabeth Hays, left, and Emily Schmidt are ready to answer questions and provide information at The University of Baltimore School of Law, Students for Public Interest table during the Oct. 19 Pro Bono Connection. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
Pro Bono Connection fair attendees talk with representatives at the Kids In Need of Defense (KIND) information table. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
Pro Bono Connection fair attendees visit with the MSBA Young Lawyers Section table and the Paladin table. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
Pro Bono Connection fair attendees talk with representatives at the Esperanza Center information table. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
From left, Russell Radziack; Sharon Goldsmith, executive director of the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland; Emily Rogers, with the University of Baltimore; Kristen Sonday, the co-founder and chief operating officer of pro bono marketplace Paladin; and Dr. Jill Green, associate dean of the University of Baltimore School of Law, pose for a photo during the Oct. 19 Pro Bono Connection event. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
Dr. Jill Green, far left, the associate dean of the University of Baltimore School of Law, and Kristen Sonday, the co-founder and chief operating officer of pro bono marketplace Paladin, listen as Austin Hoy of the University of Baltimore delivers a speech at the opening of the Pro Bono Connection Fair and Reception. (Submitted photo by Elizabeth Grove)
