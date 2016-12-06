Quantcast
Maryland’s casino taxes to change when MGM National Harbor opens

By: Associated Press Brian Witte December 6, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two Maryland casinos will keep a higher share of slot machine revenue when MGM National Harbor opens this week. State lawmakers approved the added shares several years ago to help the two casinos make up for lost business after MGM opens. Maryland Live! in Anne Arundel County will increase its share from 41 ...

