Upscale cinema in Baltimore hiring 100 workers ahead of grand opening

CinéBistro, a high-end cinema opening in Baltimore later this quarter, will put a classy touch on the dinner-and-a-movie concept and is hiring 100 people to make that concept a reality at The Rotunda in the city’s Hampden neighborhood. While popcorn and sodas are still on the menu, CinéBistro is going after a clientele with a more ...