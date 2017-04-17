Quantcast

UMBC wins 2017 National Collegiate Cyber Defense championship 

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated nine other finalist teams to win the 2017 National Collegiate Cyber Defense competition April 13-15 in San Antonio. More than 230 colleges and universities participated in regional competitions that led to this year's national championship. "This is the fourth year we have been the title sponsor of NCCDC and watching these students practice ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo