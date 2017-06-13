Quantcast

Montgomery Co. police officer appeals denial of immunity in Legal Aid free speech lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2017

A Montgomery County police officer facing a civil suit for issuing a no-trespass order to Legal Aid employees who attempted to visit migrant farmworkers at a local farm is appealing a federal judge's denial of qualified immunity protection. The county and officer also asked Friday for proceedings to be stayed until the appeal is resolved. The lawsuit was filed ...

